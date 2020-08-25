Netflix's Criminal Is Promising Some Big Name Talent For Series 2

Taking place entirely in an interrogation and adjoining observation room, Netflix's Criminal gave viewers the opportunity to become an amateur detective and decide whether suspects were innocent or guilty. Now returning for a second series, here's everything you need to know about Criminal season 2.

When Is 'Criminal' Season 2 Coming Out?

Season two will be available to stream from Sep. 16, per Radio Times. In a statement made by the streaming service, they announced it'll feature "four new cases, four new suspects, and one room that changes everything." This is opposed to the three episodes in the first series, which featured David Tennant, Hayley Atwell, and Youssef Kerkour as suspects.

"Prepare for bold stories, some surprises, and a completely innovative take on the police procedural," Netflix writes.

Who's Starring In The Second Series?

It seems that there's been no change to the police unit according to Cosmopolitan. In terms of new suspects, that still seems to be under wraps for now. But as creator and director Jim Field Smith told Digital Spy ahead of the first series, it shouldn't be too hard to get some serious talent for Season 2.

"We were able to attract the right talent here not just because of the strength of the scripts, but because these opportunities don't come along very often. As filmmakers, as actors, you're in a really intense setting, not bouncing around all over the place," he explained.

"I think that's why the actors enjoyed the experience of making it because it's as close to a pure acting experience as you get. Normally on a TV drama, you're breaking across multiple days — this was closest to a theatrical play experience."

Will It Be Split Across Different Countries?

At the moment, it seems that the UK is the only country officially getting a second season. I've reached out to a Netflix rep to get more info on this, but have yet to hear back. But as Bustle previously reported, there's always the chance that the stories featured could take place in "other popular Netflix markets, such as the United States, Japan, India, or Brazil.