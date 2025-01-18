Over the last three decades, Disney’s stagework — think The Lion King and Newsies, or more recently, Frozen — has come to rival its award-winning movies and world-class amusement parks. Theater looks good on the company, but head off-Broadway — way off Broadway — and you’ll find some of its most exciting work yet.

On board the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Walt Disney Theater is the crown jewel in the ship’s portfolio of live entertainment. At 1,274 capacity, the two-story venue hosts three shows across the duration of each seven-night sailing: Beauty And The Beast, the Goofy-led Seas The Adventure, and, new and exclusive to the Treasure, The Tale Of Moana.

A retelling of the 2016 film, The Tale Of Moana stars Kaena Kekoa in the titular role. Kekoa became involved in the production in 2020, participating via Zoom from her hometown of Honolulu, Hawaii. “Even then, we knew this was going to be special,” she tells Bustle.

Disney Cruise Line Disney Cruise Line 1 / 2

Taking the story from screen to stage required alteration. “Anything that feels like it really benefits from a closeup or animation [we had to cut],” says director Connor Gallagher (The Big Gay Jamboree, Beetlejuice The Musical). He and co-choreographer Peter Rockford Espiritu cast native Pacific Island and Polynesian performers in principal roles.

In addition to starring in The Tale Of Moana, the cast has roles in the ship’s other productions. “You’re seeing the most multicultural version of [Beauty And The Beast that] you’ve ever seen,” says Gallagher. “We’re diversifying the talent in a way I haven’t seen on a Disney ship before.”

While Broadway-style productions aren’t a recent venture for Disney Cruise Line — or cruise lines full stop — The Tale Of Moana feels like a new frontier for Disney theater on land or at sea. Between larger than life puppetry (Te Fiti!), 4D visual effects (smoke-filled bubbles!), and dynamic staging (the canoe!), you’d be forgiven for assuming Moana is more Broadway-export than cruise line original. Which begs the question, could the show be headed to New York?

“Would I love for the show to have a life [off the ship]? Yeah, of course I’d love that,” says Gallagher. “[But] I’m just celebrating it on the ship now. This, I’m happy with it.”

Below, Gallagher, Kekoa, and Ainsley Hylton (who plays Maui) reflect on their journeys so far.

Disney Cruise Line

On Bringing Moana To The Stage:

Connor Gallagher: A lot of shows don’t ask much of me, don’t ask me to explore, embrace, and educate myself. As collaborators [we had to ask], how do we build something that speaks to and celebrates a specific culture, that embraces different aspects of that culture, and do it for [someone] who comes in knowing nothing about Pacific culture? And then for those that are from the Pacific culture, how do we honor them? That was really exciting for me.

Ainsley Hylton: It was made with Hawaiian people in mind. We brought cultural advisors and actors from Hawaii. The Tale of Moana takes stories from our culture to make a story of its own.

On Differences Between Broadway & The Treasure:

Kaena Kekoa: [On the ship] we also do Beauty and the Beast and Seas The Adventure, so it’s a little difficult to switch your brain between [them]. But this cast does an amazing job at putting themselves in that head space, to make sure we’re taking care of these stories.

CG: [There’s a] safety net of doing a show on the ship. We’re doing it for an audience that’s primed to love. They come in loving these characters.

Disney Cruise Line

On Pre- & Post-Show Rituals:

KK: About five minutes before call time, we do a Hawaiian chant in Oli, called “E Hō Mai,” which our cultural dance supervisor taught us. It’s something we do together to set the mood and ensure we are mentally, spiritually, and physically prepared.

AH: The E Hō Mai also works really well for the voice, starting low and warming up our voices while connecting with the cast. We hold hands and stand in a circle to bring our energies together.

KK: With theater on land, [after the show] you just go home, right? But here, we’re living in our work, so we have to lean on each other. It's nice to know that I have safe spaces where I can go to release and relax and wind down. I love video games, so I play “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” to wind down. I go to bed after defeating Calamity Ganon.

On Growing Up Disney:

CG: I’ve always loved Mary Poppins. I like the old Disney films. It was my gateway into musical theater. I was a kid of the Little Mermaid [and] Lion King era, so it’s sometimes a little trippy to be working within the company. I have to pinch myself. Generations come together through these stories, and they teach us about our family and about how to love and take care of each other.

AH: My fondest Disney memory is watching Lilo and Stitch as a kid. It was special seeing Hawaiian culture represented and watching my mom react to the film.

KK: My favorite princess is Ariel. When I was 5, we did a meet and greet, and I just held her hand. Now, being able to be that for someone else, for a little brown girls and boys in the audience, it’s a dream come true.

These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.