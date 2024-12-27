Cynthia Erivo might be playing Elphaba in the blockbuster live-action movie rendition of Wicked, but the singer revealed that she also co-wrote a song for Part 2, which comes out next year.

In a new episode of Variety’s Award Circuit podcast, the Emmy, Tony and Oscar-winning actor revealed that she collaborated with Wicked’s original songwriter, Stephen Schwartz, to create a new track for Wicked: For Good.

Neil Mockford/WireImage/Getty Images

“I don't know if you're ready for it,” she said. “I love the song and I remember when we filmed it, the cast and crew were crying. So I don't know. And I don't know if that's just because they were emotional that day or that's what the song does.”

Fans of the original Wicked Broadway show have been posting about the emotional release of the movie, which was announced in 2019 before being delayed for several years. Erivo, along with her co-star Ariana Grande, have both spoke openly about how much the show meant to them and the honor of taking on the mantle.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

On the podcast, Erivo said she also approached the role of Elphaba with her own experiences. Famously, this tale about the origin story of Oz’s misunderstood Wicked Witch of the West begins with Elphaba as a new student being bullied by her peers. “I know what it feels like to walk into a room where people don’t want you to be there,” Erivo said. “I know what it feels like to be bullied, to feel rejected, to feel like you’re not loved. Bringing those memories to the surface wasn’t easy, but it was necessary to show Elphaba’s vulnerability and resilience.”

While Erivo didn’t reveal any more secrets about the upcoming song, she did say that she felt it was “very, very special,” saying, “I have a feeling that even the title will move you.”

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Director John M. Chu said there will be a lot of “soul searching” in the upcoming second part. “They're asking, ‘Is this the right decision that you made?’” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Wicked, co-starring Erivo and Ariana Grande, has been defying gravity at the box offices, as it surpassed the $575 million mark at the global box office on Dec. 26. Wicked: For Good is slated to release on Nov. 21, 2025.