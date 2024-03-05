Dakota Johnson Says She’ll Never Make A Movie Like Madame Web Again

In a new interview with Bustle, Dakota Johnson addressed the negative reviews of Madame Web, and said she won’t make another movie like it again.

“Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this has gone down the way it has,” she said of the brouhaha surrounding the movie.

Johnson explained that during the production process, Madame Web became “a completely different thing” from the film she signed onto. “In these big movies that get made ... decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee,” she says. “Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them.”

Madame Web marked Johnson’s first foray into superhero movies — a genre she doesn’t seem particularly well-versed in, given that she couldn’t name Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films when asked by an interviewer last month — and it seems that it may also be her last.

“I had never done anything like it before,” she continued. “I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now. But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand.”

Dakota Johnson attends the World Premiere of Madame Web on February 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Lionel Hahn/WireImage/Getty Images

During the interview, she mused on how the public might react to her comments on the film. “Like, ‘Dakota Johnson Breaks Her Silence On Madame Web’s F*cking Box Office Failure,’” she joked. “It’s like, ‘No, I’m not breaking any silence. I’m just talking.’”

Johnson also commented on her viral Madame Web press tour, explaining that while it was fun for the internet, it’s not an enjoyable process for her. “It’s hard for me to fake it,” she said. “It’s hard for me sometimes to go along with the silliness of doing a press tour.”

Moving forward, Johnson intends to avoid another Madame Web-esque situation by focusing on her own production company, TeaTime Pictures. “That’s why I have my own company,” she says. “In a movie like [Madame Web], I have no say about anything.”