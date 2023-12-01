Tom Holland isn’t ruling out a return to the Spidey-verse. As per Collider, Holland told reporters at a Critics Choice Association press conference that he’d consider reprising the role of Spider-Man — but on one condition.

Although details of a Spider-Man sequel are yet to be confirmed, Holland revealed that he has been “actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character.”

Holland went on to share that he feels “very protective over Spider-Man” and would only return to the superhero franchise if “we can find a way to do justice to the character.”

“I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie,” he continued. “Which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy.”

Tom Holland in Spider-Man. Sony Pictures

Holland added that he “won't make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.”

A New Trilogy

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal told Fandango in 2021 that Holland will return to the Marvel franchise for a new trilogy.

“We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel,” Pascal said at the time. “We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Holland has starred in three Spider-Man films to date, including 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Chuck Zlotnick/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

In 2021, Holland shared that if he were to don the famous Spidey suit once again, fans should expect “a very different” Peter Parker.

“It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films.”

Spider-Man Sequel Update

More recently, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed to Entertainment Weekly in Feb. 2023 that the next Spider-Man sequel remains in the writing phase.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” Feige said. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”