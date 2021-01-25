According To Dale Moss, Clare Crawley Was Not Blindsided By Their Split

It's been a messy several days for Clare Crawley and Dale Moss, who recently called it quits after falling in love and getting engaged in just two weeks on The Bachelorette. The 32-year-old model first announced their split on Instagram on Jan. 19, suggesting that the breakup was mutual. Two days later, however, Clare took to social media to reveal she was totally blindsided by Dale's announcement. Now, Dale's latest video on his Instagram Stories seems to suggest that their broken engagement "didn't come out of nowhere."

"I finally feel comfortable getting on here after having some time to process everything that's gone on," the former reality TV contestant said on Monday, Jan. 25. "I know a lot y'all have seen me smile on social media and say I don't seem as hurt or burdened by this, but that's the farthest thing — like, this time sucked."

Dale went on to thank his family and friends, explaining that they have "literally had to carry me through the last two-plus weeks." He also added that the split was made even more difficult because of all of the media interest surrounding their relationship post-show. "The media will take things and run with them," he said. "People will spread lies or always want to point fingers, but the fact of the matter is there's no one person to blame in this situation."

Dale has since deleted the initial breakup announcement, where he wrote that it was "the healthiest decision for both of us at this time." Clare, for her part, seemed to be unaware that any decision had been made. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' decision at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," she wrote in her own Instagram post. "Speaking for myself, my intentions for this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is that I'm crushed."

Dale's latest statement, however, suggests that Clare was fully aware of the announcement and not blindsided by the news at all. "Like every relationship, we've had our ups and downs and have gone through our things but the statements that came out — this didn't come out of nowhere," he explained in Monday's Stories, adding that moving on is "going to take time."

The model ended his video by wishing his former-fiancé well. "I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel," he said. He also added that, like the Bachelorette star, he "wanted nothing more than to make this relationship work." Before signing off, Dale told fans that moving forward, he would try to "find some sense of normalcy." "I'm also going to continue to try to find joy and happiness in each day and continue to share that," he continued. "And everything else is in God's hands."