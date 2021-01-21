Clare Crawley's Latest Instagram Suggests Her Split From Dale Moss Wasn't Mutual

Another Bachelor Nation couple has officially called it quits, and according to the former Bachelorette, the split wasn't as amicable as it initially seemed. Clare Crawley's response to her split from Dale Moss suggests that their recent breakup wasn't mutual, as the 32-year-old football player said in his Jan. 19 announcement. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," Clare wrote in a Jan. 21 note to fans on Instagram.

On Jan. 19, Dale took to Instagram to confirm that he and Clare had both "decided to go our separate ways," following online reports that they were dealing with relationship troubles. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote. "We only hope the best things for one another."

In her statement, Clare said that she was "crushed" by the break-up, hinting that it wasn't her decision. "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed," she wrote. "This is not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."

