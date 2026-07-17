America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is the viral hit that keeps on winning, and it’s easy to see why. From pay raises to personal lives, the Netflix docuseries provides a behind-the-scenes peek at one of the most iconic institutions in sports — and the dancers who bring it to life.

So far, each of the show’s three seasons has covered the preceding football season. But you don’t have to wait for a potential fourth season to see who makes the 2026-2027 squad. On July 16, DCC announced its roster for the year ahead, and there are some delightful comeback stories in the bunch.

These include Emily Awbrey, who DCC Director Kelli Finglass called “wildly talented” and one of her personal favorite candidates in Season 3. “I’d be disappointed if you didn’t come back,” she told Emily. Alas, she’s back — and officially on the squad!

“I’m genuinely speechless. No words can describe this💙,” she commented on the roster announcement.

Brianne Lindenau was another cut from Season 3. “It almost doesn’t make sense with you,” Kelli told her. “You are beautiful, you’re a talented dancer — the only thing I would say is, be fierce in every dance moment. You can make this team. You should make this team.”

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And Savanna Dastrup rounds out the comeback rookies. Kelli told her she had “great potential” in Season 3, chalking up Savanna’s cut to pressure, timing, and experience and encouraging her not to give up.

There are also several newcomers who didn’t previously appear on America’s Sweethearts. (The status of Season 4 hasn’t been announced yet, but if it goes ahead, viewers will likely follow their audition and training camp journeys next summer.) These rookies are Amaiyah Naulls, Aubrey Rogers, Haley Bogdon, Kate Rogge, and Lexi Smith.

The new DCC class celebrated on social media. As Amaiyah wrote on Instagram, “This doesn’t even feel real to say…… but I am officially a DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADER!!!!⭐️💙 Wow wow wow I give all my gratitude and love to God to even be saying that sentence right now because his strength was the main thing that kept me grounded this whole process!”

While fans celebrate the next chapter of DCC, the roster announcement also served as a reminder that some familiar faces won’t be back. Reece Weaver commented that she was “so excited for this team” after announcing her own retirement from DCC in June. “I’m totally capable of doing another season, but it really was more of a heart decision,” the fan-favorite dancer recently told Bustle. “I just felt it in my soul that I was called to take a leap of faith.”