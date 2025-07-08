A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Tradition Lived On At Zoë Dale’s Wedding

It’s been a busy offseason for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. After a second hit season of the Netflix docuseries America’s Sweethearts, members of the team had another milestone to celebrate: DCC Zoë Dale’s marriage to her NFL kicker fiancé, Cade York. And yes, the occasion called for a very special performance.

The “Thunderstruck” Tradition

Dale and York, who announced their engagement in March, tied the knot on July 5 at Verona Villa in Frisco, Texas. At least two of Dale’s DCC teammates — Kelee Norris and Sophia Brown — served as bridesmaids. Then, at the reception, they and other members of the squad joined Dale for a DCC tradition.

Together, they performed “Thunderstruck,” the signature dance that DCCs do before games — and at their wedding celebrations, pom-poms included. As the bride, Dale got to be point, the most coveted spot in the formation.

Sharing footage of the performance to her Instagram story, wedding photographer Emily Road wrote, “yes it was just as iconic as you’d imagine it would be.” Fans also found clips on social media to share online.

“I love that every bride who does Thunderstruck at her wedding gets to be point, even if she never got to be point when she was a DCC,” one supporter wrote on Reddit. “It warms my heart for them.”

“Thunderstruck” at Zoë Dale’s wedding Sophia Brown/Instagram

Brown posted photos from the wedding on Instagram afterward, including one of their “Thunderstruck” performance. “I am truly honored to have stood by your side on your special day,” she wrote to York. “So many tears of joy were shed, and I can’t wait to watch you flourish in this beautiful new season of life. Love you my ZoZo.”

Zoë & Cade’s Love Story

Dale and York first went public with their relationship in June 2024, when Dale included a snap of them together in an Instagram photo carousel, per Us Weekly. Their relationship later went viral when York’s Cincinnati Bengals traveled to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Dec. 9, 2024, just days after he’d been signed to the team. Before the game, York told the Cincinnati Enquirer Dale had told him when she’d be on his side of the field and said, “I’ll have to sneak her a couple smiles.”

During the game, cameras caught Dale celebrating York’s efforts, and the two also shared a kiss on the field afterward.

The couple has continued to share glimpses of their relationship online, including their engagement announcement and a periodic countdown of days till their wedding. Following the big event, Dale wrote, “A lifetime of us!!”