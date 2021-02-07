As if anyone needed more proof that their family is simply the best, first-time host Dan Levy's SNL monologue featured a cameo from dad and Schitt's Creek costar Eugene Levy. Due to NBC's very strict COVID-19 protocols, however, it wasn't quite the family reunion you'd expect. "I flew in to wish you luck tonight, but because I traveled, I'm now in this isolation box," Eugene joked after his son stumbled upon him in a Plexiglass enclosure while giving viewers a backstage tour of Studio 8H in the Feb. 6 episode.

"You came all this way just to watch the show from a weird box?" Dan asked, adding that he'd offer to help "but we're live on TV." After the elder Levy assured his son he had "enough on [his] plate tonight," Dan exclaimed, "Fresh from a plane from Los Angeles, Eugene Levy, everybody!"

Not only are they father and son in real life, of course, but the pair played the same onscreen roles as Johnny and David Rose in Schitt's Creek, a series that Dan noted earlier had made the past year "beyond a dream come true" — both in some good and not-so-good ways. The good, of course, included Schitt's Creek's nine Emmy wins. The not-so-good? "Those Emmys were quite literally thrown at us by a stranger in a hazmat suit," he quipped.

Dan went on to describe how, with all the attention the PopTV and CBC comedy has gotten recently, he's been recognized on the street much more frequently. The downside there, however, is that he now has strangers screaming "ew" at him, a nod to the show's oft-quoted "Ew, David!" line that he said will now haunt him for the rest of his life.

Eugene wasn't the only Levy cheering him on from the sidelines, of course. Although she didn't appear on screen, Dan's mother, Deborah Divine, had a pre-show message for "the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in [the] summer of ‘96 - just because he was different." In a tweet posted earlier the same day, she wrote, "I have just 7 words to say to you: "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!"