Dan Levy's Zillow Ad Parody On SNL Hit *Way* Too Close To Home

Let's be honest: learning to bake bread isn't the only socially distanced pandemic pastime you picked up over the past year. Thanks to Dan Levy's Saturday Night Live Zillow sketch, online house-hunting is now finally getting its time in the spotlight. "You used to want sex, but you're in your late 30s now," Bowen Yang's character said in the sexy ad parody, addressing viewers who might be bored and looking for something to spice up their lives. Added Levy, "Sex isn't doing it for me anymore . . . I need a new fantasy."

Enter Zillow. "I'd never live in North Carolina, but if I did, I could buy a big, gross mansion," the Schitt's Creek star and first-time SNL host said in a breathy voice. Later, he even shared a little pillow talk with his partner (Yang) — moaning and all —about low taxes and how a guest house has its own little kitchen. Cast member Ego Nwodim summed it all up when she aptly observed, "The pleasure you once got from sex now comes from looking at other people's houses." (Luckily, Cecily Strong's RE/MAX agent character was only a call away to interrupt all the hilarious innuendos.)

More to come...