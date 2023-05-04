Though Daphne and Simon aren’t in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the Netflix prequel answers a burning question about the couple. Though the new series primarily follows young Charlotte’s (India Amarteifio) early rise to prominence, an interwoven present-day Bridgerton timeline provides several updates, including a major one about the Basset family. In Queen Charlotte’s second episode, Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) is shown on the floor watching August, aka Augie, play a game while she cradles who appears to be a second grandchild. As Lady Whistledown says in the aptly timed background voiceover, “There are some very special joys well worth waiting for.”

The scene certainly suggests that Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) had another baby. The reveal shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to readers of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series, though, as the couple had five children in the literary version. The Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix adaptation has already slightly deviated from the source material, though. In Quinn’s The Duke and I, Simon and Daphne welcomed their first child: a girl named Amelia. Daughters Belinda and Caroline were born next, followed by two sons, David and Edward.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Though it initially seemed possible that the mystery baby could have been Kate and Anthony’s first child, Lady Bridgerton later briefly mentioned to Lady Danbury that her son and new daughter-in-law were still on their honeymoon, pinpointing when Queen Charlotte’s flash-forward scenes took place in relation to the events of Bridgerton Season 2.

Don’t expect to see Daphne or Simon in Season 3, though. “Well I did my two seasons,” Dynevor told Variety in January 2023 of the prospect of her making a comeback to the Netflix series. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?” The same month, she also told ScreenRant that she is “sadly not in Season 3. Potentially in the future. But Season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

Page, for his part, hasn’t appeared on Bridgerton since the inaugural season — and has no plans to return to the series at this point. “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” he told Variety in April 2021, recounting early conversations with Shondaland producers. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

He continued, “One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes. They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.”

Well, babies, as Queen Charlotte seemed to reveal.