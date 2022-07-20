David Beckham’s Netflix Documentary Will Feature His Whole Family

Golden Balls, King of Beckingham Palace, Posh Spice’s Husband: the one and only David Beckham is finally getting his own Netflix show. Promising “candid moments” and a look into the Beckhams’ “personal archive”, it sounds like we’re about to get a whole lot more familiar with Posh and Becks.

Other than that, Netflix has been pretty tight-lipped with the details for now. They have good form with celebrity documentaries though, recently coming out with Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime, and Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance, which was apparently an inspiration for Beckham’s own show, according to Netflix site Tudum. Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift have also created documentaries in partnership with the platform.

So, let’s take a look at everything we know so far about Beckham’s new show.

What Will David Beckham’s Show Be Called?

Netflix announced on Wednesday, July 13 that the programme is currently untitled. If I may humbly put forward my idea, I would suggest David Beckham: Two Sarongs Don’t Make A Right (IYKYK). Or maybe just From Leytonstone to Los Angeles?

What’s The Release Date For The Beckham Documentary?

A release date hasn't yet been announced. But, it probably won’t be any time soon judging by the amount of research that’s going into it. On the official Netflix Twitter account, the streaming giant confirmed that Beckham and his family will all sit for interviews, and there will be personal footage included as part of the episodes.

Who Will Be In Beckham’s Netflix Show?

So as we already know, the Beckham family will be making an appearance. That should include Victoria, who is notoriously private about her family life, usually only giving interviews to promote her fashion line. Then children Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, may be featured, too. It’s also possible that new daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham could also make an appearance.

Where Can I Watch The Beckham Doc?

As this is a Netflix original creation, it will only be available to watch on Netflix.