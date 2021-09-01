David Beckham Revealed The Sweetest Nickname For Romeo In This Bday Post

Birthday wishes are in order as Romeo Beckham turns 19. And being the ever-adoring father, David Beckham has shared a sweet throwback picture on Instagram to mark the occasion.

In the cute snap, a young Romeo can be seen giving his dad a peck. From the looks of things, it seems the snap was taken some time in the early ’00s as Beckham is rocking his famous buzzcut in the snap. Beckham captioned the shot, “Happy 19th birthday to my beautiful boy. Have the most amazing day we love you so much and are so proud of the man ( almost ) that you have become.”

He added: “Keep being you and never change ( apart from the team you support ). Love you Ro Ro. Love always Dad.”

Victoria Beckham also shared a loving post in celebration of Romeo’s birthday. In the picture, Victoria, David and Romeo are all smiles as they beam towards the camera.

The Beckhams always come across as a pretty close unit and seem to have been spending a lot of time together recently. Just last month, David and Romeo were spotted in Fort Lauderdale, Florida sitting in the stands in the Inter Miami football club, the club which David owns. Dressed all dapper in a smart suit, David was seen throwing an autographed football shirt to fans in the stands above before the game.

Earlier this year, Victoria revealed that Romeo had hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps by training with Inter Miami. Speaking to British Vogue in February, she said: “Romeo has been training with the team over here every day, because ultimately that's what he wants to do.” Sounds like we might start cheering Beckham’s name again on the football pitch soon.