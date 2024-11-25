Spoilers for Wicked: Part One ahead. Something has changed within us, at least for everyone who saw Wicked after it hit theaters on Nov. 22. Over the weekend, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to sing praises for star Cynthia Erivo’s finale song, “Defying Gravity” — and “hold space” for the lyrics, thanks to a viral meme.

Just like in the Broadway musical, “Defying Gravity” ends the first act of Wicked. (Fans have to wait a whole year to see the rest of the story in Wicked: Part Two.) Therefore, to end the first film, director Jon M. Chu made “Defying Gravity” an extravagant 15-minute grand finale that sees Erivo’s Elphaba defy the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and leave Oz behind.

After realizing her true powers (and that the Wizard has none), Erivo flies around Oz on her broom and starts falling to her doom before seeing a vision of her younger self, giving her the courage to rise back up and confront the Wizard yet again. During the scene, Erivo sang live, and yes, she actually did all of her own flying while singing.

Given its emotional resonance as Elphaba’s declaration of independence, “Defying Gravity” is arguably Wicked’s defining song, and it got even more popular when it became one of Glee’s signature songs. Now, Erivo’s acclaimed performance has given the song a new audience and legacy — and also made it an accidental meme.

Bring On The Tears

It didn’t take long for fans to praise Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” sequence after leaving the theater, calling it a “lifechanging movie experience.” Most fans used crying memes to describe their own emotions while watching Erivo sing, while others used actual words. “I don’t think yall realize how INSANELY talented you have to be to sing DEFYING GRAVITY live ????” one wrote.

Viewers especially praised Erivo for her pitch-perfect acting and vocals, even calling for her Oscar nomination. “If Cynthia Erivo doesn’t win an Oscar for her Defying Gravity performance, I’m going to be sick,” one fan declared. “What do you mean she’s acting stellarly? Doing her own stunts? And singing with tenacity? We must reward this brilliance.”

The “Holding Space” Meme

In an interview for Out Magazine, journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist told Erivo and Grande that “people are really taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that and feeling power in that.” Before she could even ask a question, Erivo started to get emotional. “I didn’t know that was happening,” she said. “That’s really powerful. That’s what I wanted.”

However, while most fans got emotional while watching the “Defying Gravity” finale, many were confused and amused by that interview. As a result, “holding space” for the “Defying Gravity” lyrics became an instant meme.

Fans were quick to nod to other pop culture references, like Kim Kardashian’s infamous work remarks. “Get your f*cking ass up and hold space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity,” one fan joked. “It’s like no one wants to hold space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity anymore.”

Another fan invoked Carrie Bradshaw’s narrations on Sex and the City, writing, “I couldn’t help but wonder… if Big could hold space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity, why couldn’t he hold space for me?”

Other fans used “holding space” as a fitting excuse. “Not now sweetie mommy is taking the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really holding space with that and feeling power in that,” one wrote, with the burning baby meme. “I’m currently out of office to take the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really hold space with that. I’ll get back to you as soon as I am able,” another fan wrote.

At least one viewer understood what she meant, writing, “No because i did kinda hold some space for the lyrics of defying gravity this morning idk.” The reporter clarified the intention behind her question to Out and said she didn’t mind becoming a meme.

“When I posed the question to Cynthia about people holding space with the lyrics to ‘Defying Gravity,’ it was two days after the election, and everyone I knew in the LGBTQ+ community was trying to make sense of what we might be facing,” she said. “I loved her response, and I love that people are having a laugh, because I know I could use one about now.”