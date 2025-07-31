Demi Lovato Returns To The Yogurt Shop She Called Out In 2021

Demi Lovato is returning to the scene of the viral controversy. On July 30, the singer made an appearance at The Bigg Chill, aka the Los Angeles frozen yogurt shop that she previously called out in 2021.

Lovato took to Instagram and TikTok to share videos from The Bigg Chill, where she held a fan event to preview her upcoming new single “Fast.” In her first TikTok, she lip-synced to her previous viral video from 2021, repeating “I left that yogurt store and didn’t get the yogurt that I wanted” before cutting to footage of her dancing around the store with her fro-yo.

She later posted a second TikTok using the viral “You look happier” trend, set to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me,” with the text overlay reading, “Thanks I finally got the yogurt that I wanted!” She shouted out the shop in her caption, writing, “You make me happy @The Bigg Chill” with three ice cream cone emojis.

Demi vs. The Bigg Chill

In 2021, Lovato — who has long been open about her experiences with eating disorders — spoke out against The Bigg Chill on her Instagram Stories, saying she had an “extremely hard” time ordering fro-yo due to the amount of “diet foods” they sold. The shop publicly responded to Lovato, saying they carried items for customers with diabetes, celiac disease, and other health conditions.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Lovato then shared her personal DMs with The Bigg Chill, which showed her asking them to "do better" and “find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders.” After receiving blowback, she apologized in a video on her Instagram feed, clarifying that she wasn’t aware that the “diet” options were for “specific health needs.”

“I definitely jumped to conclusions and probably shouldn't have gone about this the way that I have, but I'm willing to talk to this fro-yo shop to help get the messaging right,” she said. "I know that people struggle with fro-yo with eating disorders. That's why I'm super sensitive when I walk into a fro-yo place and I see diet stuff.”

According to TMZ, Lovato recently connected with the family who owns The Bigg Chill and wanted to make things right, and the shop was reportedly “thrilled” to have her back. She also left them a cash tip after her visit and paid for her fans’ fro-yo orders as well.