In a video posted on May 19, Demi Lovato came out as non-binary and announced that their pronouns moving forward will be they/them.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer outlined that, over the last year, they’ve been “doing some healing and self-reflective work,” which has led to them look at their gender identity and how they express themselves.

In clip promoting their brand new 4D podcast, Lovato spoke more about their journey to coming out.

“Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Lovato wrote on Instagram, “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

Lovato continued, “I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

On the 4D podcast, they speak to their friend, author and artist Alok Vaid-Menon, about how their life has changed over the last few years leading up to this point.

Lovato said [per Metro], “In 2018, when I overdosed, I feel like the reason why that happened was because I was ignoring my truth, and I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or even fans” They explain that coming out as non-binary is the start of them living their truth and “for the first time in my life, I’m putting my wellbeing before my career.”

Lovato has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights throughout their career. In March 2021, they came out as pansexual. Speaking on the Joe Rogan Podcast, they said, “I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia. I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud.”