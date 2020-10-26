Demi Lovato has spent more time in the spotlight than out of it. The singer and actor started her career at a young age, appearing on Barney & Friends before moving on to bigger roles in Disney projects like Sonny with a Chance and Camp Rock. Later, she transitioned into a successful recording career — a feat attempted by many former child actors, but rarely with this amount of success. Her debut album, Don't Forget, was a hit, as were follow-ups Unbroken, Confident, and Tell Me You Love Me.

Of course, it hasn't all been wins. Throughout her many career successes, Lovato's struggles with disordered eating and addiction were playing out behind the scenes. In 2018, she relapsed, and the story made national news. With a supportive team around her, she worked her way through a difficult recovery process, emerging as a stronger version of herself in the aftermath.

Then, 2020 happened.

What was supposed to be Lovato's comeback year turned into a postponed album and tour, a result of the COVID crisis. Instead, the star told Bustle that she sees the break as a pause — she's focusing on herself, reflecting on her life, and trying to stay positive.

“It's very common for people to only really work on themselves when crisis happens or when they notice that they're slipping into old patterns or behaviors,” Lovato said. “So to be able to walk into this experience without a personal crisis and just be like, 'I can do the work on myself now because I have the time' ... it was a beautiful thing.”

With time to look back and reflect on her life and career, the Bustle video team interviewed the star on set and asked her one apt question: How well does Demi Lovato know Demi Lovato? In the video above, she reflects on her career, attempts to list all of her albums, and tries to get all her song lyrics right. Spoiler alert: She doesn't, but hey, she's only human. Check out the video above to see more.

Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton

Producer: Lauren Tegtmeyer

Director Of Photography: Angelo Kritikos

Editor: Jenny Kim

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan

