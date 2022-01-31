We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

Season 1 of Marvel’s Hawkeye wrapped up with an explosive finale episode on December 22, and although a potential Season 2 of the series has yet to be announced, it looks like Disney+ still has plenty of Kate Bishop content up their sleeves.

On February 9, the streaming platform plans to release a new episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled, the comprehensive documentary-style series which breaks down the behind-the-scenes production of some of Marvel Studios’ most popular shows and theatrical releases. “The Making of Hawkeye” promises an “immersive and in-depth examination” of how Hawkeye came together, with exclusive on-set footage and interviews from filmmakers and stars. Marvel Studios: Assembled is exclusive to Disney+, so if you haven’t already subscribed, it’s never been a better time to do so.

Hawkeye isn’t the only Marvel Studios title that will get the Assembled treatment in February. On February 16, “The Making of ‘Eternals’” will be available to stream, featuring an in-depth examination of the star studded 2021 film. If all of this anticipation is simply too much for you to handle, you’ll be thrilled to hear that Disney+ is already home to six episodes of Assembled. So far, the series has given fans an inside look at WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Black Widow, What If…?, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Aside from Assembled, Disney+ continues to serve as a hub for all kinds of exciting and exclusive content. Behind the Attraction is a docuseries produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that pulls the curtain back on some of the most magical attractions that Disney Parks have to offer. Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives is an hour-long special that tours the rich history of the Walt Disney Archives. There’s also The Imagineering Story, a docuseries focused on the development center behind The Walt Disney Company. There are even multiple works about Pixar, and the talented artists that have worked to change the art of animation.

Want more Disney? Sign up for Disney+ now so you don't miss a moment — or sign up for the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ bundle for $12.99/month.