Spoilers ahead for Fate: The Winx Saga season one. Fate: The Winx Saga is the latest Netflix fantasy series we're ready to become fascinated with. The show follows the story of Bloom, a young American girl who finds out she is a fairy and arrives at a boarding school for magical people, Alfea. And, of course, adventure ensues. But in between fighting off Burned Ones and trying to discover who her real parents are, Bloom also begins to develop feelings for a fellow Alfea student: Sky. But do Bloom and Sky end up together in Fate: The Winx Saga? Well, it's a little more complicated than that...

For those who don't know, Fate is actually adapted from the feverishly popular Italian cartoon Winx Club, which has run for eight series and three films. I know, right?

As fans of the cartoon will quickly realise, Fate makes a fair few diversions from its source material. There are different characters, plots, and subplots. But one thing that is the same is the romance between Bloom and Sky. In the cartoon, the pair go on a tonne of ups and downs, including a marriage proposal. But what happens in season one of Fate with these two?

We see the attraction between Bloom and Sky begin in episode one, when they meet in the quad of Alfea of Bloom's first day. Although Bloom brushes off Sky's offer of help to show her around the school, it's clear there's a spark. From there, things only begin to grow. Like in episode two, when Bloom implies Sky might have feelings for her, saying "Who knew you had a type?" And when they get sweetly competitive playing beer pong (or maybe non-alcoholic pong? It's not totally clear) against one another in episode three and, later, confess secrets from their past to one another around the Stone Circle.

Things are obviously made particularly complicated by Sky's past relationship with Stella, Bloom's beautiful but guarded roommate. Their romance is certainly complicated, but Sky officially breaks things off in episode four after he learns Stella told people one of Bloom's deepest secrets: that she's a changeling.

In episode five, we finally see Bloom and Sky get "real" with one another and share their first kiss. FINALLY! But, of course, things are not that easy. As soon as they break apart, we learn that Bloom has actually spiked Sky with some sort of potion, leaving him to pass out as she runs out off pursue Beatrix, the person she thinks has the key to her past. Nothing is ever simple with these two.

Luckily, in episode six – the finale – we see Bloom and Sky reconcile. Sky seems to understand why Bloom did what she did. But does that mean their romance is back on track? Well, not exactly. Also Sky has forgiven Bloom, he won't forget what she did any time soon and his trust in her has gone. When Bloom asks what's the matter with him, instead of telling her he has just found out his friend and mentor Silva killed his father, he simply says "I'm fine, I promise." Their relationship has changed.

So, will Bloom and Sky ever make things work? We need another season to find out.