David Tennant & Matt Smith Could Return For The Doctor Who 60th Anniversary

BBC’s cult classic Doctor Who could see the revival of two legendary former Time Lords, with David Tennant and Matt Smith tipped to return for the show’s 60th Anniversary episode in 2023. At present, Jodie Whittaker portrays the Thirteenth Doctor, but fans of the show are known to appreciate when a familiar face makes a comeback.

As per The Sun, an insider of the show has revealed: “The BBC wanted something unique to mark six decades of Doctor Who, and while getting all the former Time Lords together will be a challenge, it’s one Russell T Davies (series writer) might just achieve.”

In 1983, Doctor Who’s 20th anniversary episode featured five Time Lords sharing the screen. Davies is said to be hoping to recreate that magic. The insider teased: “It remains to be seen if he can achieve an exact copy of The Five Doctors, but he will certainly want to capture some of the spirit of that landmark episode in these specials.” Bustle has contacted the BBC for comment.

Beloved by viewers, Tennant appeared as the show’s Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010. Smith took over his tenure, remaining on the show until 2014. Peter Capaldi then assumed charge of the Tardis until Whittaker — the first female doctor — was unveiled during 2017’s much-talked about Christmas special.

This latest development comes soon after Doctor Who’s executive producer Matt Stevens teased fans with an update about the hotly-anticipated same-sex romance between the Thirteenth Doctor and her companion Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill). Speaking of the duo, nicknamed “Thasmin” by fans, Steven’s remarked: “There's more to come.”

With contributions from Vivian Iroanya.