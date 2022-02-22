Doctor Who fans have been hoping for a romantic relationship to transpire between the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and her companion, Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill), for years, nicknaming the would-be Doctor Who power couple “Thasmin” [Thirteen and Yasmin] way back in 2018. With Yaz finally confessing her feelings on the most recent New Years Eve special, producers have now revealed that the chemistry between the two characters was completely unplanned.

At the Doctor Who convention Gallifrey One, which takes place every year in L.A., the show’s executive producer, Matt Stevens, revealed that the blossoming romance between Thasmin came directly from the fandom. "I didn't know what Thasmin was,” Stevens reportedly said, according to a fan at the conference. “Jodie said after the first season, oh there's speculation out there, but we hadn't really thought about it.”

Initially he “forgot” about the ship, but Stevens ended up incorporating it into season thirteen, and in 2022 special “Eve of the Daleks” Yaz ends up admitting her feelings in a conversation with the Doctor’s newest companion Dan Lewis (portrayed by John Bishop).

"[Thasmin] was something that [Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall] wanted to bring in and sort of play with," he said. "Yaz is not sure about what these feelings she's having are.”

Time is running out for telly’s best new intergalactic couple to make things official, with Whittaker’s final series as the Doctor slated for Autumn 2022. But for long-time shippers of Thasmin eager for full-blown romance, Yaz’s admission apparently isn’t the end of the matter. “There's more to come,” Stevens teased.

Watch this space, time travellers.