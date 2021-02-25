Billie Eilish's Doc Explores The Making Of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go

Fans hoping to delve deeper into the life of music sensation Billie Eilish need not wait much longer. Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, a documentary taking a look at her meteoric rise to stardom, will be making its premiere on Apple TV+ on February 26. But while the documentary will focus a bit on Eilish's life on tour, fans hoping for new Billie Eilish music in The World's a Little Blurry might be coming away a little bit disappointed.

According to a Vanity Fair profile of Eilish, The World's a Little Blurry started filming back in 2018 and wrapped in 2020. It focuses on her rapidly-changing life as she goes to record her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, and the subsequent tour. To promote the documentary, Eilish released a concert recording of one of the songs from the album tour, "ilomilo," which, according to Billboard, was pulled directly from her 2019 performance at Houston's Toyota Center on October 10. "ilomilo" just so happens to be an appropriate choice to build hype, as it contains the documentary's title in its lyrics ("The world's a little blurry / Or maybe it's my eyes / The friends I've had to bury / They keep me up at night").

Unfortunately, that release is one of the only things fans will be getting that's relatively "new" from Eilish on the The World's a Little Blurry documentary. As a representative for the film confirmed to Bustle via email, there's no new music premiering with the film aside from the concert recording of "ilomilo."

But, all that said, fans hoping for a little something from Eilish do still have something to look forward to: according to Rolling Stone, she'll be hosting a livestream premiere event leading up to the film's premiere on February 26, complete with a "stripped-down live performance" from Eilish herself. That event starts at 6 p.m. PST (9 p.m. EST), and will be available via the Apple TV and Apple Music apps as well as Eilish's YouTube channel. Whether there might be any surprises in store for fans during that livestream remains yet to be seen.