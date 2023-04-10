After years of wondering which of the Roy children would take over their dad’s media empire (and when that might happen), Logan died on Succession during the show’s April 9 episode. The Roy family patriarch was en route to Sweden when he suffered a medical emergency in the airplane bathroom, leaving his kids at Connor and Willa’s wedding to deal with the confusion — and, ultimately, heartbreak.

A Chaotic Twist

News of Logan’s health hit super early in the episode — leading fans to spend the better part of an hour wondering, What’s happening?

Fans Don’t Pay Their Respects

Logan’s character has never had many fans, of course, and that didn’t change during his death episode.

Emmys For Everyone

The heartbreaking episode brought out an award-worthy performance from, well, just about everyone on the cast.

More to come...