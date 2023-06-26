Now that Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season is finally here, it’s time to meet the men vying for her heart — and make your predictions accordingly. One of Charity’s suitors is 30-year-old Dotun Olubeko, who describes himself as the “full package” in his official Bachelorette bio.

Part of a large Nigerian American family, Dotun adds that he’s “open-minded, full of love, and the best listener.” Regarding Charity, Dotun shares that his future wife would hopefully have “the same love for adventure and excitement for the little things like he does.”

Here’s everything to know about Dotun so far — including, for the spoiler-inclined, reports about just how far he makes it on Charity’s season.

Dotun’s Job

According to Dotun’s Bachelorette bio, he works as an integrative medicine consultant. As he explains on his LinkedIn, that involves crafting nutrition and fitness plans for clients as the owner of DPT Fitness.

Dotun’s work seems to have prompted some of his travels, too, like when he posted on Instagram from Washington, D.C. “One of the most rewarding things about what I do has been connecting with amazing folks from all over the country and allowing ourselves to go from strangers to family,” he wrote.

Dotun’s Instagram

Speaking of Instagram, Dotun isn’t super active on the platform — but that could be changing with his time on The Bachelorette. “Love me 🌹 Love me not 🥀” he wrote for his cast announcement post.

Dotun talked about his love for adventure in his Bachelorette bio, where he revealed he once took a “spontaneous 45-day trip around Europe.” Casual! Fittingly, his social posts prove that he spends a lot of time exploring nature.

Obviously, fans will have to wait to find out whether or not Dotun and Charity make it to the “Will you marry me?” stage — but in the meantime, Dotun’s shared that he’s a seasoned wedding guest.

Dotun’s Bachelorette Spoilers

So, does Dotun make it far into Charity’s Bachelorette season? According to Reality Steve (and that means potential spoilers ahead!), Dotun reportedly makes it to overnights in Fiji — citing video footage of him in the island nation. But beyond that, it hasn’t been reported who wins Charity’s final rose.

Regardless of what happens, to have made it that far proves Dotun and Charity forged a serious connection! And apparently, Dotun’s passion for fitness came in handy over the course of the season. During filming, Reality Steve reported that Charity and Dotun went on a pretty unique one-on-one date: a 10k race in New Orleans.