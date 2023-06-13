Charity Lawson became a fan-favorite contestant quickly into Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season — so it’s no surprise that the 27-year-old child and family therapist was tapped to lead her own journey for love. “To have this opportunity to find love again is something I am so grateful for, and don’t take lightly,” Charity wrote on Instagram after she was announced as the next Bachelorette in March. “As much as this is my journey, I am acknowledging that this is far bigger than myself. I cannot wait to continue to share my story with you all! ❤️🌹.”

If you can’t wait either, you’re in luck. Though The Bachelorette Season 20 officially begins on June 26, rumors about Charity’s journey have been floating around since filming began this spring. If you’re one for spoilers, of course, you know that’s the norm: by the start of Zach’s season, Reality Steve (Bachelor Nation commentator and trusted spoiler source) had correctly reported Zach’s final three women.

And this time around, he’s also provided a look ahead — not all the way to the last man standing, but very close. Here are some of the most intriguing spoilers from Charity’s Bachelorette season.

A Barbie Group Date!

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer, so it’s no surprise that The Bachelorette is getting in on the fun. Reality Steve shared footage of a reported “Barbie Sing-Off,” where Charity’s men tried to woo her with their own personalized renditions of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” The spoiler extraordinaire says Sean McLaughlin won the date — and later added that Sean makes it fairly far into Charity’s season as one of the final six men.

Charity’s Final 4

While a Barbie group date is obviously thrilling, it’s the hometown dates that really make all the difference. So, who gets one? According to Reality Steve, Charity’s final four men are Aaron Bryant, Dotun Olubeko, Joey Graziadei, and Xavier Bonner.

Charity’s Overnight Dates

While Bachelor/ette filming locations are usually kept under wraps, the show partnered with People to reveal one of the locations on Charity’s journey: Fiji. While this wasn’t officially announced as her Fantasy Suites destination, Reality Steve reports that overnights and the final rose ceremony took place here. So far, Fiji is the only reported international stop on The Bachelorette Season 20. Other destinations have included New Orleans, Louisiana and Stevenson, Washington.

But it gets deeper! In another podcast episode, the Bachelor Nation expert referenced a Reddit video that claimed to show footage of Aaron and Dotun in Fiji. However, he also noted that Aaron had since been spotted at a yacht party in San Diego, citing “numerous Instagram stories.” According to Reality Steve, the timing of Aaron at the party means he returned home from filming early. “I think it’s safe to say that Aaron did not win,” Reality Steve said. “In fact, I will say: Aaron didn’t win. Because even if he did win, he would have been able to stay there a few extra days.”

If the math checks out, then that would mean Charity’s final choice would be Dotun and either Joey or Xavier, depending on who else was in Fiji.