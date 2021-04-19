A 2nd Downton Film Has Now Been Given A 2022 Release Date

The announcement of a second Downton Abbey movie back in April came as welcome news to fans of the hit period drama. As the film’s release date draws ever closer, details of the hotly anticipated sequel are beginning to emerge, and you can discover everything you need to know about the newly titled Downton Abbey: A New Era below.

What Is The Downton Abbey: A New Era Release Date?

Per Vanity Fair, the film was originally set to be released on Dec. 22, 2021. However, the release has since been delayed and will now hit cinemas on Friday, March 18, 2022.

What’s The Plot Of Downton Abbey: A New Era?

Although plot details are currently being kept tightly under wraps, Downton Abbey: A New Era is expected to continue on from the events of the first film. As Radio Times reports, a previous teaser hinted that fans can expect a wedding to take place during the film. However, the identity of the bride and groom is yet to be determined.

The first film featured a royal visit to Downton, which sent the stately home into a bit of a tailspin. Elsewhere, Downton’s estate manager Tom Branson (played by Allen Leech) saw his storyline develop and a new romance begin.

The first film also saw Lady Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) insinuate that she may not have long left and that Mary (Michelle Dockery) will have to take over the reins as the female head of the household. It’s likely this story will be picked up in the second movie, and fans will be eager to see what will happen to the Crawley family’s indomitable matriarch.

Who’s In The Cast Of Downton Abbey: A New Era?

Hardcore Downton fans will be happy to hear that the original cast, which includes the likes of Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern, among others, will be returning for more high-brow drama. They’ll be joined by Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair), Laura Haddock (The Capture, White Lines), Hugh Dancy (Ella Enchanted, Homeland) and Nathalie Baye (Criminal, Spin).

Focus Features previously announced that the BAFTA- and Emmy-nominated Simon Curtis has returned to direct the second movie.

Speaking about the project, Gareth Neame, the film’s producer and executive chairman of Carnival Films said:

“After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”