How To See Your Drag Race UK S2 Faves Perform IRL

This year’s Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK is at an end. The winning queen has been crowned, And, quite frankly, I’m utterly devastated — Thursday evenings just won’t be the same. Still, season 2 of the UK franchise has been triumphant and many have been wondering whether the cast of Drag Race UK will tour in 2021?

Well, there may be opportunities to clap for the UK huns as live events are being given the green light in the UK this summer. According to Pink News, stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK are appearing in a huge drive-in drag tour, between April 12 and May 2.

The outdoor drive-in events are taking place in Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Bristol and Glasgow, and UK Series 2 Queens Tayce, Ginny Lemon, and Ellie Diamond are on the line-up. They’ll also be joined by Divina de Campo, Baga Chipz, Cheryl Hole, Vinegar Strokes and Gothy Kendoll from the first series. And, good news, there’s likely more Queens to be announced.

Per Pink News, “ticket holders will be able to watch the shows from the comfort of their own car at a safe distance from others, as the shows will take place under government restrictions.” As expected, tickets are selling quickly but you can find the few remaining here. Tickets are £47.80- £58.00 per car. There’s expected to be plenty of other opportunities to be left “gagged” by Ru Paul’s Drag Race alumni from both the US and UK, in 2021.

Fans are preparing to have their wigs snatched as The Drag Race: Werq The World tour hits UK shore this May — dependent on Covid restrictions, of course. Hosted by Michelle Visage, Asia O’Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Kameron Michaels, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Yvie Oddly will be taking viewers through time with all-new production for 2021. What’s more, stars from the latest UK series are expected to make an appearance.

US faves Adore Delano, Bianca Del Rio, Courtney Act, Darienne Lake, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, William will be headlining The Main Event UK tour this summer. From 23-25 June, when the UK will hopefully allow live events, the Drag super force will perform in Manchester, Glasgow, and London Brixton.

Signs say, our fave drag queens will be back dazzling crowds in 2021.