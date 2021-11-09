Drake’s “Heart Is Broken” After His Surprise Appearance At Astroworld

Drake’s “heart is broken” over the news that eight people lost their lives at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5. The “One Dance” rapper was a surprise guest at the show that night, and according to Billboard, there was a massive crowd surge when he appeared onstage that crushed festivalgoers who were standing in the front. The victims reportedly ranged in age from 14 to 27. Hundreds more were injured and several others went into cardiac arrest.

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy,” Drake wrote on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 8. “I hate resorting to this platform to express as emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Drake’s response comes days after Travis released a statement on Twitter. “I am absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” the “SICKO MODE” rapper wrote on Nov. 6. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.” He added that he is committed to supporting those who were impacted and thanked the first responders.

In addition to his written statement, Scott, 30, addressed his fans directly on his Instagram Stories. The rapper said that he “could never imagine anything like this just happening” and that he and his team have been working to “identify the families so we can assist them through this tough time.” He also said that he wants his fans to have a “positive experience” at his concerts will always stop the show if he “can make out ... anything that’s going on” in the crowd.

Much has been uncovered since the event took place on Friday night. For example, TMZ reported that at least one person — a police officer — was stabbed in the neck with a hypodermic needle. According to the outlet, the officer was revived on the scene with NARCAN. Now, according to The Wall Street Journal, investigators are examining whether illegal drugs played a role in some of the deaths and casualties.

In the meantime, Travis reportedly canceled his Nov. 13 performance at the Day N Vegas Festival in Las Vegas and will be issuing full refunds to all Astroworld attendees. He and Drake are also reportedly facing multiple lawsuits. Per BBC, the rappers are being accused of inciting the crowd, and Live Nation is being sued for failing to provide adequate safety measures.

As the lawsuits continue to mount, Travis’ representative said that he will be covering funeral costs for the victims as well as mental health services for other festivalgoers via BetterHelp, an online portal that offers one-on-one virtual therapy sessions with a licensed therapist. “These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process,” the statement read, per NPR.