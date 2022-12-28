Drew Barrymore Just Said The Most Relatable Thing About Ghosting

Actor-turned-talk show host Drew Barrymore recently opened up about her troubles with trying to maintain a love life, particularly when it comes to being ghosted. Hitting the nail on the head for anyone who has ever experienced a romantic interest suddenly dropping off the face of the earth, the actor told People, “I can’t believe how much ghosting hurts. For anyone who’s been ghosted out there and they feel like a brush fire went through their bodies, I totally get it. It’s so strange that someone would behave that way.”

What’s strange is that someone would even ghost Barrymore to begin with, but celebrity status seems to be one of her biggest dating barriers. Apart from her podcast, the actor also has her hands full juggling The Drew Barrymore Show and her own beauty and lifestyle brands Flower Beauty and Beautiful.

“I’m such a mom and I’m so under the workload and I love being with my friends and I love being alone, so where does [dating] fit in? I struggle with it,” she said. “Every once in a while, I think I force myself to put myself out there almost as a box to check [...] I’ll go on a date because it’s a very human, natural thing to do. I feel like it would be unhealthy to cut it out completely, so I’m trying it to just [do] the normal female, single [thing].”

The relatable queen also shared some insights from bad dates. “I’ve gone on dates where I’m like, ‘Oh my god, why did I say yes to dinner?’ Why do I not know: Don’t do dinner. Because we haven’t ordered yet and I don’t want to be here,” she lamented.

Between the busy schedule, ghosting, and bad vibes, it’s enough to put anyone off dating, but positive Barrymore sees one advantage: “I love the stories that come out of it.”