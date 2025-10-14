While developing her new play, The Least Problematic Woman in the World, Dylan Mulvaney decided to revisit HBO’s Girls — only to discover that something within her had shifted. For years, she’d proudly (and exclusively) identified as a Shoshanna. But this time, much to Mulvaney’s disbelief, she saw herself as a Marnie-Hannah hybrid. “My obsession with creating based on what’s happening in my real life feels very Hannah-esque, and I definitely have a flair for the dramatics,” Mulvaney tells Bustle. “Then with Marnie, I do like to be in control. That’s actually helped a lot with the one-person show — knowing that if something goes wrong onstage, it’s probably on me. But if something goes right, that’s on me too.”

However, it’s Girls creator herself, Lena Dunham, who had the biggest influence on Mulvaney’s Least Problematic Woman. The show traverses Mulvaney’s life story — from growing up Catholic to achieving viral fame after documenting her transition on social media — while offering fans a peek into her raunchier, less TikTok-friendly side. “Lena is the best of best of calling herself out on her sh*t while letting us all in on the mess of it,” Mulvaney says of what she tried to emulate. “I think I’m a lot weirder than a lot of people know. So getting to let some of that out into the world, but in a more contained space, feels like the right move.”

Ultimately, Mulvaney says the goal of the show — running through Oct. 19 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in Manhattan’s West Village — was to “take the piss out of the trauma in my life.” That, and to have a blast playing 26 different characters, belting out original songs by the composer behind KPop Demon Hunters, and putting her own chaotic twist on The Picture of Dorian Gray. “Even doing it last year, transness was so polarizing and now even more so, especially in the States,” she says. “So I think in the midst of the chaos, we have to find the funny. That’s what I’m trying to do onstage every night.”

Below, Mulvaney reflects on Uber Eats, Glee, and late-night massages.

Dylan Mulvaney’s one-woman show, “The Least Problematic Woman in the World,” was largely inspired by the HBO series Girls. Andy Henderson

As a kid, who was your biggest inspiration?

Kurt Hummel from Glee.

Name something you used to think was a big deal, but really isn’t.

My grades in high school.

What was your last big splurge?

Not a big splurge, but I’ve been getting Daily Provisions every morning. They have a really good breakfast sandwich that I’ve been getting exclusively through Uber Eats.

Who’s your biggest fan?

My dad. Even though he’s a very Catholic, football-loving older man, he really protects this doll.

Who are you the biggest fan of?

My best friend, Lily. I love everything she does. I think she’s the best person in the world.

What big goal are you still working toward?

I’d really like to be in a rom-com movie one day!

Who gave you your biggest break?

Honestly, TikTok. I wouldn’t be in the Lucille Lortel Theatre if it weren’t for that app.

What’s the biggest mistake you made early in your career?

Trying to do everything myself. There’s actually not enough hours in the day, so I think sometimes investing in the help of others and surrounding yourself with people who have a similar vision to you is really key.

On a date, what’s your biggest red flag?

Oh my God, when they don’t ask questions back. I feel like so often I’m in the driver’s seat and a lot of times I’m asking questions and they never ask me anything.

Has a big gesture ever changed your mind about someone?

In a time when ghosting is so real, it feels like a big gesture when someone is honest about either where they were at or why they couldn't give me the attention that I was coveting.

Mulvaney says she wants her show to find humor amid the chaos in the world. Andy Henderson

What’s your biggest irrational fear?

Today was supposed to be the rapture. I’m scared of the world ending and me not having done the things that I needed to do when I die.

What helped you heal from your biggest heartbreak?

My life coach, Mory Fontanez. She has gotten me through a few heartbreaks and somehow makes me feel even better afterward, if that’s possible.

Who’s the big star of your camera roll?

Oh my God, probably myself. Just because I do be taking selfies.

What’s your biggest regret?

Getting small when I was getting a lot of hate from conservatives. I feel like I retreated instead of leaning in, and I regret not doubling down and continuing to be larger than life.

What does your ideal big night out look like?

Going to see a Broadway play, getting an espresso martini and oysters, dancing for three songs at a fun club, and then going for massages somewhere.

What’s the biggest trip you’ve ever taken?

I did the Book of Mormon national tour, and we went to 30 cities or something. It was a lot to be traveling every single week, and so I think of that as a big stretch of my life that felt like a really long trip.

What’s worth getting into a big fight over?

Your worth. I never thought I would get to a place of demanding what I deserve, but it feels really good.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned in the past year?

In order to keep up with the world and what it wants from us, sometimes going into hiding to create something is more important than constantly trying to stay relevant. I’m finding a lot of value in privacy so that when I do want to share something with the world, I’ve had a little longer to bake.

Describe a big moment that had you sweating.

My Day 365 [variety show] at the Rainbow Room. I hadn’t been the lead of anything before in my life and I was wearing 12 different hats. I pulled it off, but holy sh*t I was nervous.

Tell us a (big) secret.

I don’t actually think I’m that good at the internet. I don’t actually know how to use social media the way it's really meant to. I think I’m just really good at talking and that’s why I think I went viral versus having a good understanding of what it is.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.