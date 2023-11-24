Elf remains a Christmas favorite 20 years after its release, and the film’s casting director has revealed who would replace Will Ferrell in a potential remake.

Released in 2003, the festive comedy follows the story of Buddy the Elf (Ferrell) who travels from the North Pole to New York City in search of his real father.

While there’s currently no Elf sequel or remake in the works, casting director Susie Farris recently disclosed to People that she would “love to” work on an Elf remake should it ever happen, and revealed who she’d like to see play Buddy.

“Off the top of my head, I'm just going to say Bill Hader,” Farris shared. “I just think that he's quirky and endearing and yeah, I'd like to see Bill Hader.”

Will Ferrell in Elf. Alan Markfield/New Line Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Ferrell Turned Down An Elf Sequel

Ferrell has reportedly turned down a sequel to the festive flick, previously stating: “I just think it would look slightly pathetic if I tried to squeeze back in the elf tights. Buddy the middle-aged Elf.”

Speaking to People, Farris shared her thoughts on the possibility of Ferrell one day reprising the role of Buddy.

“I've read that Will felt like he gave this character all that he could give it,” she continued to People. “I think if Will wanted to do a sequel, there would be a sequel. Creatively, I hope that he is very fulfilled in life, but I'd like him to do this.”

Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel in Elf. Michael Ginsberg/New Line Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Potential Elf 2 Plot

Teasing her ideas for the plot of a potential Elf 2, Farris said she would “want to see Buddy as a dad.”

At the end of the original film, Buddy and his colleague-turned-love interest Jovie (played by Zooey Deschanel) fall in love, move to the North Pole, and welcome a baby girl together, named Susie.

As for who could play a teenage Susie in a hypothetical follow-up, Farris continued: “I love Elle Fanning. I also really love Mckenna Grace.”

While celebrating the film’s 20th anniversary with People, the Elf casting director also reminisced on lead star Ferrell’s “kindness” during production.

Daniel Tay, James Caan, and Will Ferrell in Elf. Alan Markfield/New Line Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

“I had never even met him, and I was introduced to him, or I said, ‘Hi, I cast the movie,’” Farris recalled. “And he said, ‘Oh, hi Susie.’ He knows everybody's name, and the kindness and generosity of No. 1 on your call sheet goes a really long way.”