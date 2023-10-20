Days before Élite’s Season 7 premiere, producers announced the show would end for good after its eighth season — and I am both relieved and devastated.

For the past five years, the ridiculously wealthy, reckless, and good-looking students of Madrid’s Las Encinas prep school have given us the trash TV we deserve. It’s Netflix’s equivalent of a soap opera, filled with teen angst, love, sex, drugs, revenge, and an annual murder mystery to ground the chaos.

Geared toward Gen Zers and millennials, its inaugural season was a hit with critics, receiving an astounding 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. But over time, the reception has gone from “so bad, it’s good” to just plain bad, with Season 6 only getting a 57% audience score and no critical score at all. And yet, the fact that Netflix kept renewing Élite yearly (until Season 8) proved that the show’s core fan base continues watching despite its descent into trash TV.

To mourn and celebrate Élite’s final seasons, here are six storylines that made absolutely no sense but still kept viewers hooked.

Why Is Omar Back?

Omar (Omar Ayuso), one of the only characters to make it through the first five seasons alive, finally left Las Encinas before Season 6. After his longtime lover, Ander (Arón Piper), left to travel the world, his conservative parents disowned him, and after witnessing too many murders, including his best friend’s, to count, he finally had enough.

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa in Netflix's 'Elite' Matías Uras / Netflix

Omar winds up returning to Las Encinas to work on a mental health app for the school — and keep an eye on his new boyfriend Joel (Fernando Líndez), who Iván (André Lamoglia) takes such a liking to that he gifts him a full scholarship.

This is not something Omar wants to do, and the show depicts this dilemma in depth. But it still begs the question of why the show would subject him to this emotional turmoil rather than let him recover outside the school’s cursed hallways. But will we still watch? Absolutely.

Where Did The Parents Go?

Carla and Christian with the parents of Netflix’s ‘Elite’ Season 1. Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Netflix

In the first few seasons, the Las Encinas parents played a significant role in their children’s lives, even if they didn’t know everything that was going on in them. As new students were introduced, so was at least one of their parents.

However, many eventually disappeared from the show’s plot lines. Guzmán’s parents vanished before Season 4, while Cayetana’s mother stopped working at the school despite her job being reinstated. Samuel’s mother left him high and dry with an entire house to pay for, allowing Omar to move in after falling out with his parents, but both things happened suddenly with little explanation.

Granted, Élite fans always cared more about the students than their parents, but in real life, child services likely would’ve stepped in at this point.

When Did The Kids Stop Caring About School?

Itzan Escamilla as Samueland Diego Martín as Benjamín in Season 5 of ‘Elite.’ Matías Uras / Netflix

Before the first crop of Las Encinas students graduated in Season 3, many of the show’s plot points revolved around pivotal academic matters, like Nadia and Lu (Danna Paola) competing for a prestigious university scholarship or Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) being mentored by Las Encinas’ second director, which led to his death.

But after those kids left, Reddit users noticed the future students only showed up to class as a technicality or an excuse to socialize with each other. Characters like Iván and Isadora (Valentina Zenere) seem more focused on their careers and personal issues, and skip classes so often that they’d be expelled at other prestigious institutions.

Even the school’s new headmaster is an undercover detective, proving that the students’ education is no longer their priority.

Why Was Cayetana A Janitor?

Claudia Salas and Georgina Amoros as Rebeca and Cayetana in Netflix's 'Elite' Matías Uras / Netflix

Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) attended Las Encinas for free because her mother worked as a janitor for the school, which she kept a secret to blend in with her wealthier classmates. But after graduating, Élite decided to keep her around by... also making her a janitor.

Instead of letting her evolve outside of Las Encinas, Caye became the school’s sole cleaning person, and somehow had unprecedented access to the students that’s forbidden to most staff. (It allowed her to date a European prince, of all people!) Caye got her happy ending at the end of Season 5, but why was any of this needed to get there?

How Are These Random Students Famous?

Claudia Salas as Rebeca, Martina Cariddi as Mencía, and Carla Díaz as Ari in Season 4 of ‘Elite.’ Niete / Netflix

Extravagant soirees and themed parties are a cornerstone of Las Encinas students, who will find any excuse to party even when trying to focus on studying. However, when the gathering includes a red carpet with photographers, things do not make sense.

With the exceptions of Prince Phillipe (Pol Granch) and Isadora, a DJ and socialite known as “Emperor of Ibiza,” the paparazzi unlikely know who any of these Las Encinas students are. Yet, when there’s a red carpet, the photographers can’t get enough of them. Either they pretend to care, or Elite doesn’t do enough to show the students as low-key influencers.

Why Did Everyone Fall For Ari?

As soon as Ari (Carla Díaz) arrived at Las Encinas with her trouble-making family, she seemed to have every man she encountered in an unexplainable chokehold — and even Reddit fans had a problem with it.

Miguel Bernardeau and Carla Diaz as Guzman and Ari in Netflix's 'Elite' Matías Uras / Netflix

It started with Ari getting involved in a love triangle with Samuel and Guzmán in Season 4, despite her being totally different than their previous love interests, Carla (Ester Expósito) and Nadia. Next season, she was briefly paired with Iván; the two had zero interactions before he said he was attracted to her. (Eventually, Iván fell for her brother, who would soon become his boyfriend.)

She even had transgender student Nico under her spell in Season 6, even after making rude comments about his gender transition. Given her smarts, wealth, and connections, Ari's popularity makes sense. But having every boy instantly fall head over heels for her is unrealistic, even for Élite.