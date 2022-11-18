Las Encinas is about to go through some major changes — again. Elite Season 6 was released on Nov. 18, and while it’s rare for a Netflix series to go this long, it seems like the streaming service has no plans to let students stop enrolling at the cursed high school. On Oct. 25, Netflix officially renewed Elite for Season 7 and revealed some of the new cast members who are joining the show — including one familiar face that fans will be excited to see again.

Season 6’s mystery focuses on a sudden car crash that severely hurts Iván (André Lamoglia), leaving his fate hanging in the balance. As usual, virtually every student at Las Encinas is a suspect, and all of them have potential motives to run him over. Until you find out who’s behind the wheel, here’s everything you need to know about Elite Season 7.

Elite Season 7 Cast

The entire Season 7 cast hasn’t been entirely confirmed as of yet, but one of the Elite OGs will be making a comeback. Omar Ayuso, who starred in the first five seasons, will be returning as the beloved Omar for Season 7. He will be joined by a slew of new cast members, including Mirela Balic, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Iván Mendes, Alejandro Albarracín, and Maribel Verdú, some of which are very likely to cause some troubles at Las Encinas.

However, Netflix has not confirmed which cast members from Season 6 will return for another school year. Along with Lamoglia, the current cast includes Carla Díaz (Ari), Martina Cariddi (Mencía), Manu Rios (Patrick), Valentina Zenere (Isadora), Ana Bokesa (Rocío), Carmen Arrufat (Sara), Álvaro de Juana (Dídac), Alex Pastrana (Raúl), and Ander Puig (Nico). The season finale may give some hints on who you can expect to return to Las Encinas, but nothing has been made official.

Elite Season 7 Potential Premiere Date

Netflix has not confirmed a premiere date for Season 7. However, production has already started on the new season, meaning it won’t be a very long wait. Given how Season 6 premiered on Nov. 18, 2022, but Season 5 was released just seven months earlier on April 8, fans can safely expect Season 7 to premiere anytime between spring and fall 2023.

Elite Season 7 Trailer

Given how Season 7 is still filming, a trailer has yet to be revealed and will probably only drop closer to the eventual premiere date. This post will be updated when a trailer is released.