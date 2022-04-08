Elite Season 6 Will Include Yet Another Murder

Prepare yourself for more soapy teen drama: Elite has been renewed for Season 6. Netflix announced the news in an Oct. 28, 2021 tweet, making the Spanish series one of the streaming platform’s longest running foreign language originals.

Since the show’s 2018 debut, the cast has changed drastically: Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) and Omar (Omar Ayuso) are the only two original characters in Season 5. But Elite’s crime mysteries — along with its explorations of privilege, race, and sexuality — have continued to draw viewers in. “We address universal issues, and above all we do it with honesty,” writer Jamie Vaca told Diaro de Sevilla. “The series does not mock, and I think that people appreciate that.”

With Season 6 on the horizon, it’s likely that we’ll see even more new characters coming in, as older students like Samuel near graduation. But while the core students may change, murder and mayhem will always be at the heart of Elite. “When we started the fourth season we thought about forgetting about the murder or the crime, as they did in Big Little Lies with the second season,” Montero told El País. “[But] we have decided that the people who are going to see us know that in each season there is going to be a murder.” Vaca added that the thriller element is an integral part of the series, and removing that would make it an entirely different show.

Montero also told Diaro de Sevilla that the team is game to make as many seasons as Netflix will let them. “As long as we continue to have a good time, hopefully there will be Elite for a while,” Montero said.

Here’s everything we know so far about Elite Season 6.

Netflix

The Elite Season 6 Premiere Date

Elite has debuted one new season every year, though the release dates have varied from fall to spring. We can likely expect Season 6 in mid-2023.

The Elite Season 6 Cast

Considering Elite’s tendency to introduce new characters while segueing out — or flat-out killing — older ones each season, it’s not yet clear who will be in the Season 6 cast.

The series opened with Samuel, Nadia (Mina El Hammani), and Christian (Miguel Herrán) entering the prestigious Las Encinas high school, but the story soon expanded beyond them with characters like Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), and siblings Ari (Carla Díaz), Patrick (Manu Ríos), and Mencía (Martina Cariddi). Season 5 continued the trend, introducing heiress Isadora (Valentina Zenere) and soccer player Iván (André Lamoglia).

It’s likely that Season 6 will continue delving into the stories of the newer characters. Montero also hinted that they’re always looking to expand the diversity of their cast. “We are lucky that, being a global series, we have many places to look and there are always many actors willing to come to Spain to work with us,” he told Diario de Sevilla.

So expect to see some fresh faces in Season 6 — and bid farewell to some older Elite characters too.

This post will be updated as more information about Elite Season 6 becomes available.