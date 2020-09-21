Ellen DeGeneres Takes Responsibility In Her First Monologue Post-Toxic Workplace Allegations

After a tumultuous summer full of exposés and allegations of mistreatment behind-the-scenes, The Ellen Show is back. In her first monologue of Season 18, Ellen DeGeneres addressed the toxic workplace allegations, apologizing for what she admits happened on her watch. "I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility," she said. "And I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

More to come...