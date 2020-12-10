Ellen DeGeneres Tested Positive For COVID & Shared When Fans Can Expect New Episodes

Following a tumultuous summer filled with toxic workplace allegations, production for The Ellen DeGeneres Show resumed in September. But the daytime talk show is now facing another crisis. On Thursday, Dec. 10, DeGeneres revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining as filming shuts down. She is now recovering at home, and Season 18 should resume in the new year.

To share the news with her fanbase and to let them know she is not experiencing severe symptoms, DeGeneres tweeted, "Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines." The Ellen DeGeneres Show only recently resumed filming with a limited studio audience of tested, socially-distanced, and masked fans in October. It's not clear if anyone who was on set tested positive as well, but hopefully, everyone is safe and taking proper precautions.

DeGeneres continued her statement with an update about the show. "I’ll see you all again after the holidays," she tweeted. "Please stay healthy and safe.”

Though she didn't provide a specific date, a show source told Deadline that production ceased on Tuesday and will resume sometime in January when it's safe to do so. In the meantime, repeat episodes will air.