Ellen Pompeo Is Asking Her White Colleagues To "Show Up" Amid Golden Globes Controversy

Amid outcry about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity among members, Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo has penned an open letter asking white Hollywood to enact change.

"Let's show our Black colleagues that we care and are willing to do the work to right the wrongs we have created," Pompeo wrote in a statement posted to her Twitter and Instagram. "Now is not a time to be silent. We have a real action item here let's get it done."

The Golden Globes have already been met with anger and confusion, given the lack of diversity in the nominations themselves. Shows like I May Destroy You, the critically-acclaimed series by Michaela Coel and which features a primarily Black cast, was overlooked. Standout performances and films with mostly Black casts were overlooked. Meanwhile, movies like Sia’s Music, which was panned by critics and members of the Autistic community, scored nods from the HFPA.

Additionally, an LA Times story alleged that members of the HFPA were also guilty of ethical lapses, such as accepting an all-expenses-paid trip to Paris as part of the Emily in Paris Golden Globe campaign.

Calls for changes to the HFPA have come from an array of Hollywood sources, including Sterling K. Brown, Ava Duvernay, and the #Time'sUp organization.

In her letter, Pompeo asks that stars from all over the industry address the "solvable problem" of the HFPA.

"There is a solution here and I have faith that we can find it," the actress wrote. "What we can not do... is leave this problem up to the Black community and all our communities of color to fix. This is not their problem, it's ours."