Elliot Page Files For Divorce From Wife Emma Portner After 3 Years Of Marriage

It's over for actor Elliot Page and his wife Emma Portner. According to a new report from Page Six, the Umbrella Academy star filed for divorce on Tuesday, Jan. 26, in Manhattan Supreme Court. The news of their split comes shortly after Page came out as transgender in December 2020. After Page shared his heartfelt letter, Portner took to Instagram to support the actor and the entire LGBTQ+ community.

"Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world," Portner wrote in a Dec. 1 Instagram post. "I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Page and Portner, a professional dancer and choreographer, wed in 2018 after about six months of dating. The notoriously private couple announced the surprise news on Instagram with snapshots of both of their rings. The two met on social media, with Page telling the New York Times in 2018 that he felt inclined to reach out to Portner after she shared a dance video to a song by Sylvan Esso. "I thought, damn, this girl is so talented and so cool,” Page recalled. “I knew right away we were both creative spirits.”

