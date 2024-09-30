Viewers of Emily In Paris had to witness an unexpected tragedy during Season 4 of the Netflix series (and no, it wasn’t Emily’s multiple breakups). Fans wondered what happened to Gabriel’s hair, which went from a charming clean cut to a Justin Bieber-esque swoop throughout the new season. Finally, star Lucas Bravo explained his character’s hair journey in a new interview on Sept. 30.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), The Hollywood Reporter asked Bravo if Gabriel’s haircut would be the start of his “villain origin story” on Emily in Paris, which just got renewed for Season 5. However, it was actually a sacrifice on the actor’s part to achieve his eventual hair goals.

“I have been trying to have longer hair on the show since Season 1,” he explained. “And since only one day passes in between seasons [3 and 4], if I need to have long hair on a season, then I need to go through the transition phase where you have sh*tty hair and it doesn’t look like anything.”

While there’s only one day between the two seasons, Season 4 seemingly spans a few months. As a result, Gabriel’s look is just a work in progress as he grows out his hair, a journey that is not mentioned on the show.

Gabriel’s Season 5 Hair

Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

As seen during the Emily in Paris press tour throughout August and September, Bravo’s locks are now as long and luscious as he desires, complete with a scruffier beard. So when the show returns for Season 5, likely in 2025, Gabriel will finally have much longer hair — hopefully, people will notice it.

“[I decided] to sacrifice Season 4 in order to have long hair in Season 5,” he said. “I just wanted something different. I am always clean-shaven and five months of [constantly] shaving is not very nice for your skin or your soul.”

However, Bravo’s locks aren’t just a personal goal. He’s also growing them for a role in the upcoming HBO series Dangerous Liaisons. “There's going to be a lot of sword fighting, horse riding, and a beautiful mustache and long hair," he teased to People at the Season 4 premiere. It seems that the only thing those two shows will have in common is Bravo’s new long ’do.