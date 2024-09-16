Spoilers for Emily In Paris Season 4 ahead. Emily Cooper is trading in “bonjour” and Kir Royales for “ciao” and cappuccinos. On Sept. 16, just four days after the second part of Season 4 premiered, Netflix announced that Emily In Paris had officially been renewed for Season 5. And despite the show’s title, it looks like Lily Collins’ character is staying in Rome for now.

Collins announced the renewal in a teaser video that aired on Good Morning America. “There’s no place like Rome,” she says against a Roman backdrop. In photos posted by Netflix and Collins on Instagram, she sips from a espresso cup with the number “5” written underneath.

Why Is Emily In Rome?

Season 4 ends with Emily visiting a new love interest, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), in Rome (which leads to her Lizzie McGuire reference). Their romance is quickly upended because her boss, Sylvie, wants to save his family’s cashmere company from selling out to fashion empire JVMH. They land the job as their marketing partner, making Sylvie decide to open a Rome branch of Agence Grateau — and put Emily in charge.

Speaking to Netflix’s Tudum, Collins confirmed that Season 5 will keep following the adventures of Emily and Marcello. “I feel like they have a real spark and a real romantic connection,” she said.

But what about her on-and-off relationship with Chef Gabriel? According to Collins, “unfortunately, Gabriel has to deal with the repercussions of his choice” to end things with her.

GIULIA PARMIGIANI/NETFLIX

For now, Collins wants Emily to put herself first and enjoy Rome. “Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” she said. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

Is Emily Leaving Paris?

However, Emily shouldn’t worry too much about learning Italian. According to creator Darren Star, she may wind back up in Paris at some point. “We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!” he told Tudum.

Star said he was motivated to have Emily live in Rome to “stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places,” and prove that the series is bigger than its Parisian footprint. However, he’s adamant that the show’s title isn’t changing. “It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome,” he clarified.