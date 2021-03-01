Emma Corrin Thanked Princess Diana In Her Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

The Crown practically cleaned up the 2021 Golden Globes, receiving four awards. The Netflix hit won Best Drama TV Series, and three of its stars took home some of the night’s biggest awards including Best Actress in a Drama Series, won by Emma Corrin for her portrayal of Princess Diana.

In her acceptance speech, Corrin gave special thanks to Diana highlighting what she learned through playing the People’s Princess. “You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I could ever imagine,” Corrin said, visibly overwhelmed by the win. “On behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you.”

Her fellow nominees were visibly excited for Corrin's win, especially co-star Olivia Colman, who could be seen celebrating when Corrin's name was announced. The actor also used her speech to thank her co-star Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in the series and who also won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. “Thank you to my Prince Charming, Josh,” the actor said. “I couldn’t have done this without you, thank you for making every single day by my side a complete joy.”

O’Connor reciprocated Corrin’s feelings by thanking her in his acceptance speech. “To Emma Corrin, Best Actress winner, you’re extraordinary, talented, funny, and a brilliant player of rock paper scissors,” he said. “I love you to bits.”

During the ceremony’s virtual pressroom, Corrin also spoke about how “moved” she was at Prince Harry’s recent comments on watching the series, per Deadline. “Certainly the way he spoke about it, and the fact that he’s watched it and the fact that obviously I played his mother, and that would be such a sensitive thing, I was very moved by the fact that he acknowledged it.”