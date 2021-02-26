Celebrity
10 Things We Learnt From Prince Harry's Interview With James Corden
You won't believe what the Queen bought Archie for Christmas.
Prince Harry’s appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden is a rare glimpse into the royal’s life since he stepped back from the royal family and moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie. Corden – who also attended the couples 2018 wedding – provides a relaxed environment for the Duke of Sussex to open up about his son, his mental health, and falling in love with his wife. Here’s everything we learnt from Prince Harry’s Late Late Show With James Corden appearance.
Corden starts the segment, which is similar to his Carpool Karaoke format, by explaining that when a friend moved to town, Corden thought he would show him around, only for that friend to be none other than Prince Harry himself. From afternoon tea on the upper deck of an open-top bus, to bathroom breaks in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air house, Prince Harry really does get the grand tour of LA whilst telling his tour guide some sweet personal anecdotes.
While Prince Harry shared some serious thoughts about mental health and why he chose to step back from his Royal duties, he also revealed some adorable insights to he and Meghan’s life in Santa Barbara with young son Archie. From his son’s first word, to how he knew Meghan was “The One” here’s everything we learnt from Prince Harry's appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.