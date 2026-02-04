Emma Stone isn’t interested when it comes to social media. In a Feb. 4 interview with Rolling Stone to promote her first Super Bowl commercial, the actor explained why she doesn’t have her own Instagram account — or even use the app at all.

The actor teamed up with Squarespace for her first Super Bowl ad, reuniting with her Poor Things and The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos, who filmed Stone in her own home as she struggled to buy her domain name, emmastone.com. With each unsuccessful attempt, she descended further into a fit of despair and broken laptops (yes, a campy servant gave her a new computer each time).

In real life, Stone actually hadn’t secured her domain name, and Squarespace had to do the work for her in order to use it for the ad. “It would have been weird if you went to EmmaStone.com and it was… I don’t even know what might have been going on over there,” she told RS. Now, she has her own website, but she’s not entirely sure what she’ll use it for.

However, she confirmed that she wouldn’t run a lifestyle site like some fellow actors, for the same reasons she won’t use Instagram. “One hundred percent no,” she affirmed. “That’s why I don’t even have Instagram. I’m too afraid of my own mental health to be engaged in that way, and that’s why I’m such a lurker and love following other people’s stuff.”

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

What Does Emma Do Online?

Even without social media, Stone spends plenty of time on the Internet. She told RS that she used to build “prototypical sites” in elementary school with platforms like Geocities and Angelfire, which led to her love of blogging. “I also remember the LiveJournal time, and I was such a blog reader for so long,” she said. “It was like my favorite thing.” Now, she proudly calls herself a “Substack freak.”

“I’m spending a lot of money on Substack,” she said. “I like a lot of fashion content. I like creative writing. I like a little bit of the gossipy stuff. Sometimes I really like to read, so I like a lot of substance. It’s a nice nighttime, wind-down activity. But because I loved blogs so much, I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re kind of back.’ It’s not just captions anymore.”