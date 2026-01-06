When Emma Stone steps out, she makes it count sartorially. The actor has been getting more experimental with her fashion over the past year, putting elevated spins on sheer dresses and low-cut gowns. And she got even more daring for one of the covers of W Magazine’s annual “Best Performances” issue, in a look that’s both spicy and unexpected.

Of course, Stone wasn’t the only actor who showed out for W’s iconic issue. Sydney Sweeney proved that diamonds really are a girl’s best friend, while Elle Fanning went full-on “mob wife” in sequins and leopard print.

Emma Stone’s Mini LWD

For her “Best Performances” cover, Stone took a classic spicy fashion trend and made it... a bit bloody. Clutching the hand of a dead man’s body (for fashion’s sake, of course), she wore a stunning long-sleeved LWD (little white dress) from her go-to designer Louis Vuitton. It featured a geometric print with floral accents and structured ruffles along the uber-short hem.

Instead of a traditional collar, the dress had an array of red circular disc appliqués protruding from her neckline for extra drama, with matching embellishments on her hips that resembled pockets.

W Magazine / Tyrone Lebon

She added some casual flair with her footwear, wearing a pair of brown suede sneakers (also from Louis Vuitton) with white stripes and blue laces. She completed the look with a pair of dangly orb earrings from Tiffany & Co. that perfectly matched her red discs — and the man’s blood.

Sydney Sweeney’s Naked Necklace

Sweeney used her cover to channel one of the most glamorous Old Hollywood icons, Marilyn Monroe, wearing diamonds and... literally nothing else. The actor posed completely nude, wearing just a diamond choker from Chopard Haute Joaillerie, with her hair styled in a wavy blonde bob with perfect curls, just like Monroe.

W Magazine / Tyrone Lebon

Elle Fanning’s Leopard Look

While Sweeney was inspired by Old Hollywood, Fanning chose to bring out her inner mob wife. The actor wore a voluminous leopard-print fur coat from Gucci, featuring cozy oversized lapels and flowing sleeves, which she took off to unveil a strapless Gucci LBD with a short hem and sparkly sequins galore.

W Magazine / Tyrone Lebon

She paired the LBD with sheer tights and black pumps and completed the look with statement bling from Cartier, including a diamond pendant necklace and matching gem earrings.