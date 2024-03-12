Emma Stone and Sally Field have an unexpected bond that no fan knows. During a backstage interview with Good Morning America after winning the Oscar for Best Actress, Stone gushed about her three-time co-star, revealing the special connection they share.

Field was one of the five previous Best Actress winners to present the award, along with Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Jessica Lange, and Michelle Yeoh, who each honored one of this year’s five nominees. “I wish that they did that every year, it was so beautiful,” Stone said.

Field was specifically tasked with honoring Stone, with whom she starred in the Netflix series Maniac and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movies. “Sally Field I've gotten to work with three times. We have the same birthday,” she revealed. “I just love her and what she was saying — all of those women I admire so much and look up to so much, so it was really [special].”

Jessica Lange, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, and Sally Field posing backstage at the 2024 Oscars. Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During her speech, Field called Stone’s Poor Things character Bella Baxter “unhinged” and “uninhibited” — in a good way. “With the fearlessness of a toddler, she awkwardly steps into the world, awakening into her body and the sensations of being alive without boundaries,” she said. “It is an unforgettable and endearing character created by an actor who is always surprising, who refuses to be categorized, and like Bella, is completely original. Bravo, Emma.”

Stone was beaming in the audience, visibly touched by Field’s words. After her name was called, she accepted the trophy from both last year’s winner Yeoh, as per Oscars tradition, and her close friend Lawrence, who was seemingly crying tears of joy.

Sally Field, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, and Michelle Yeoh during the 96th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Afterward, Stone posed with the five presenters backstage and shared a sweet embrace with Field, underscoring their bond.