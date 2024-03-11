Emma Stone had a big night at the Oscars, but there was one thing she didn’t seem happy about. During the 2024 Academy Awards, the actor appeared to be unamused by one of host Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes about her movie Poor Things.

Midway through the ceremony, a montage introduced Poor Things as one of the 10 Best Picture nominees. Afterward, Kimmel joked about the film’s sexually explicit material. “Those were all the parts of Poor Things we’re allowed to show on TV,” he said.

The cameras then cut to Stone shaking her head and looking annoyed in the audience, then mouthing something unclear to her husband, Dave McCary. Naturally, social media did their best lip readings. Most viewers concluded that she seemed to mouth, “He’s a prick,” but others thought she may have said, “Oh, c’mon” or “Oh my God.”

It’s not clear what she actually said, or how displeased she actually was. Stone has made several appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, most recently in November to promote her Showtime series The Curse, indicating that she’s friendly with the host.

Emma Stone accepts the Best Actress award for Poor Things during the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No matter how she felt, Stone emerged victorious when she won Best Actress later that night for her Poor Things role as Bella Baxter, a Frankenstein-like woman born with the brain of a toddler.

She made her own jokes during her acceptance speech, blaming Ryan Gosling’s Oscars performance for causing the back of her dress to break. “I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken,’ I’m pretty sure,” she said.

After thanking the Poor Things team and her fellow nominees, Stone ended her speech by making a Taylor Swift reference while acknowledging her loved ones. “And most importantly, my daughter who is going to be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl,” she said, nodding to Swift’s Midnights track, “Bigger Than The Whole Sky.”

Even after her win, Kimmel had one more joke to make about Stone. As she walked offstage, the host nodded to the 2017 Oscars debacle by saying, “Guys, make sure we tear up that envelope so there’s no confusion with Best Picture.” That year, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land instead of Moonlight as the Best Picture winner, as they were handed the card with Stone’s Best Actress win for the musical instead.