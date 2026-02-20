After being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a fatal motor neuron disease, Eric Dane wanted to share a final message with fans and, most importantly, his loved ones.

The actor died on Feb. 19, and today, that message can be seen in Netflix’s Famous Last Words, a new interview series in which public figures discuss their lives and legacies, understanding that their words will air posthumously.

A Candid Conversation

“It’s a weird concept to kind of grapple with,” Dane told host Brad Falchuk. “You and I are talking here right now, and we’re both very alive, and at the same time, when this exists, if it ever does, I won’t be here.”

When asked how that feels, Dane said it was “kind of cool,” explaining: “The idea of living on past the moment when you peace out is pretty interesting to me.”

As part of the wide-ranging conversation (which was recorded in November), Dane reflected on happy memories with his teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, whom he shares with Rebecca Gayheart — including Billie’s ballet recitals and Georgia’s volleyball games. After the interview concluded, Falchuk stepped away so Dane could share a message for his daughters directly to the camera.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Dane’s Life Lessons

“Billie and Georgia, these words are for you,” began the Grey’s Anatomy alum. “I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach. The two of you, me, and mom — in Malibu, Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven.”

He then shared four lessons he’s learned along the way. “First, live now,” he said. “Right now, in the present. It’s hard, but I learned to do that.”

Dane said he used to spend long stretches of time in his own head, “wallowing and worrying in self-pity, shame, and doubt.” His ALS diagnosis forced him to stay in the present “out of pure survival,” he said. “The present is all you have. Treasure it. Cherish every moment.”

Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

Dane next told his daughters to fall in love. “Not necessarily with a person — although I do recommend that as well — but fall in love with something. Find your passion, your joy, find the thing that makes you want to get up in the morning, drives you through the entire day.”

He explained that acting, which he discovered as a teenager himself, was his first love, one that “eventually got me through my darkest hours.”

Dane also urged Billie and Georgia to choose their friends wisely. “Find your people and allow them to find you, and then give yourself to them,” he said. “The best of them will give back to you — no judgement, no conditions, no questions asked.” The actor thanked his own loved ones who “stepped up” in the time following his diagnosis.

“Finally, fight — with every ounce of your being and with dignity,” Dane said. “When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight. Never give up. Fight until your last breath. This disease is slowly taking my body, but it will never take my spirit.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dane told his daughters that they inherited his resilience. “So when something unexpected hits you — and it will, because that’s life — fight and face it with honesty, integrity, and grace, even if it feels or seems insurmountable,” he said. “I hope I’ve demonstrated that you can face anything — you can face the end of your days, you can face hell — with dignity. Fight, girls, and hold your heads high.”

Dane concluded his message with a simple, moving sign-off: “Billie and Georgia, you are my heart, you are my everything. Goodnight. I love you.”