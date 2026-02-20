Eric Dane has died at 53. The actor’s family confirmed his passing in a Feb. 19 statement to People, less than one year after he shared his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” the statement reads. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

The statement went on to remember Dane’s advocacy work, noting that he was “determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

Fans and former collaborators are remembering Dane, who was well-known for his role as Mark Sloan (aka Dr. McSteamy) on Grey’s Anatomy. (Incidentally, Dane passed on the 20-year anniversary of his debut on the medical drama.) In more recent years, he starred on shows such as Euphoria, Countdown, and Brilliant Minds. The actor also sat for a now-streaming interview with Netflix’s Famous Last Words, a conversation series that airs after the subject’s death.

Patrick Dempsey

Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

In a Feb. 20 appearance on Virgin Radio UK, Patrick Dempsey remembered his late Grey’s co-star. “I feel really, so sad for his children,” he shared, noting that he’d been texting with Dane as recently as last week. “Some friends of ours went in to see him, and he was really starting to lose his ability to speak,” he said. “He was bedridden, and it was very hard for him to swallow. So, the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly.”

Dempsey then reflected on his time working with Dane. “He was the funniest man. He was such a joy to work with,” he said. “And I want to just remember him in that spirit — because any time he was on set, he brought so much fun to it. He had a great sense of humor. He was easy to work with. We got along instantly.”

While their characters had their ups and downs — in Mark’s first appearance, Derek punches him for having an affair with his ex, Addison — there was nothing but “wonderful, mutual respect” between the actors, Dempsey said. “I’m always gonna remember those moments of fun that we had together, and celebrate the joy that he did bring to people’s lives.”

Kim Raver

Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Kim Raver remembered Dane as a “light” in a moving tribute.

“You’d see it effortlessly shine from him on the set of Grey’s as well as when he was with Rebecca [Gayheart] and the girls,” she wrote. “During filming, he’d get this twinkle in his eye and with a mischievous look, he would deliver with perfect comedic timing, a line of dialogue that would floor you! You will be missed.”

Shonda Rhimes

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Grey’s creator Shonda Rhimes called Dane a “beloved” member of the show and Shondaland family. “He was truly a gifted actor whose portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan left an indelible mark on the series and on audiences around the world,” she wrote. “We are grateful for the artistry, spirit, friendship and humanity he shared with us for so many years. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and all who were touched by his work.”

Krista Vernoff

Former Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff shared a text exchange with Dane, where they spoke about bringing Mark Sloan back to the show for a dream-state cameo in 2021 — which he called an “absolute pleasure” in their chat.

“What I will remember most about Eric Dane are his hugs. The best hugs,” she wrote. “Oh my friend. I wish you peace.”

Kevin McKidd

Kevin McKidd remembered Dane as an “incredible” collaborator on Grey’s in a statement to Page Six. “He had a natural charisma and comedic dead pan timing like no other. I was honored and blessed to get to work with him on this iconic show,” he said — sending love to Dane’s family and noting that he will always be “a huge part of our show.”

Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Sam Levinson

Gary Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson remembered Dane in a statement to Variety, writing: “Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing.”

Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles, who recently starred alongside Dane in Countdown, wrote: “Rest in peace my brother. I’ll see you down the road.”