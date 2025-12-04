Euphoria Season 3 Will Include A Time Jump & A Wedding

The wait for more Euphoria outdoes even the notoriously long breaks between Stranger Things seasons. But finally, the third installment of Sam Levinson’s chaotic high-school series is nigh: set to premiere more than four years after Maddy Perez wondered: “Wait, is this f*cking play about us?”

Yes, HBO has confirmed that the Euphoria Season 3 release date will fall in April 2026. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait quite that long for a quick update on the show’s turbulent teens — or, rather, adults! At a Dec. 3 HBO event in London, Levinson shared that the next chapter picks up after a five-year time jump. “The one thing we all agreed on is we can’t go back to high school — although many, many shows have had 30-year-old high school students, we’re not,” he explained (per The Hollywood Reporter). “Five years felt like a natural place [to jump] because if they had gone to college, they’d be out of college at that time.”

So, what else does Euphoria Season 3 have in store?

Rue Is In Mexico

While speaking in London, Levinson revealed that Rue is currently in Mexico — still in debt to the drug dealer, Laurie, and “trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off.”

Eddy Chen/HBO

Nate & Cassie Are Engaged

Nate and Cassie are living in the suburbs, Levinson shared. “They’re engaged, and she’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time.”

The Euphoria creator teased that the pair will get married during Season 3, promising an “unforgettable night.” Of course, on Euphoria, that can mean... anything. Sydney Sweeney — who plays Cassie — recently told Bustle that her character is in for a “wild ride,” adding: “I was definitely very shocked by the turns of Cassie’s life.”

Eddy Chen/HBO

The Kids Are Booked & Busy

The rest of the core Euphoria bunch seems to be focused on creative pursuits, to varying degrees of success. Jules is in art school, where she’s “very nervous about having a career as a painter and trying to avoid responsibility at all costs,” Levinson said.

Lexi, the budding playwright, is working as an assistant to a showrunner, while Maddy juggles various side hustles with her job at a Hollywood talent agency.

Eddy Chen/HBO

Levinson described the upcoming installment as Euphoria’s “best season yet,” explaining that moving the action beyond high school removed a kind of “safety net” for the characters. “The stakes are a bit higher than they were in the past because the consequences are real and no one’s gonna swoop in and save you,” he said.